NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Orpheus always brings star power to its Lundi Gras parade and this year will be no different.

Krewe co-founder Harry Connick Jr. is scheduled to ride at the head of the parade and perform at the annual Orpheuscapade party at the Morial Convention Center following the parade.

On Wednesday, krewe leaders also announced that actor and TV and radio host Mario Lopez will ride as a celebrity monarch, along with country music star Trace Adkins, a Louisiana native. The stars of the TruTV series "Impractical Jokers" will also appear.

"Every year we say two celebrities should be enough," joked krewe captain Sonny Borey, "but it never happens that way. We still might add someone else. We'll let you know!"

The theme of Orpheus' 26th anniversary parade, which is designed by Borey and artistic director Derek Franklin, along with the team at Kern Studios, is The Orpheus Imaginarium.

Orpheus has earned a reputation for dazzling, original floats that carry out a fanciful theme combining the look of old line Carnival (including thousands of papier mache flowers, leaves and other greenery) with state of the art lighting and sound technology. Floats this year will depict "The Abode of the Sprites," "The Treasure of One-Eyed Willy" and "The Chime of the Butterflies."

In addition to Connick, other performers at the Orpheuscapade include New Power Generation, the backing band for Prince throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Local favorites the 610 Stompers and the World War II Museum Victory Belles will also perform along with the Party Crashers and The Mixed Nuts.

The post-parade Orpheuscapade is open to the public with tickets available for sale on the krewe's website.

Orpheus rolls on Lundi Gras, which is March 4.