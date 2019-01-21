NEW ORLEANS — I'm not sure that any Saints fan will get over this loss in the NFC Championship game - even the team's celebrity fans, like Harry Connick Jr., who penned a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The text is below:

'Please know that I would've written this letter regardless of which teams were playing in the NFC Championship.

I love the game of football so much - the NFL gives me such great joy and has for many years. To not call the pass interference/helmet-to-helmet penalties at the end of the game was one of the most disgraceful no-calls I have ever seen.

The officiating this year has been, for the most part, mediocre, in my opinion. But for a game as important as the NFC Championship, it sickens me to know that the people who are assigned to fairly officiate the game seemingly had no regard for not only a dangerous penalty but one that would have certainly changed the outcome of the game.

Until changes are made, specifically, booth review of outcome-altering no-calls, you can count me out. I'm not watching the AFC Championship game and I won't be watching the Super Bowl.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

Sincerely,

Harry Connick Jr.