SLIDELL, La. — If you live in Southeast Louisiana, you know what's happening: The invasion of the termite swarms has begun once again.

The bugs started popping up last month. The Formosan termites are an invasive species and tend to live in nests above ground. That includes oak trees... and your homes.

That's why the Slidell Police Department decided to have some fun with the annual situation in a viral post on their Facebook page Tuesday.

"This suspect is wanted for several counts of home invasion over the Slidell area. Has anyone seen this guy?" the post joked

Hundreds or thousands inside your home could mean you have a colony in your walls. Swarmers are reproductive termites looking to migrate from the current colony they are in and start a new one. If you see 30 or so termites in your home, they're likely swarmers from outside -- just make sure you aren't offering a water source for them to start a new colony.

"Gutters, leaking ice maker, leaking roof," are a few things that could attract the termites to make colonies.

If you are experiencing swarmers within your home, other than a fly swatter, J&J Exterminating recommends staying away from using any bug spray or any pesticide. The best bet is to let a qualified termite inspector come out and look at the situation and make a recommendation on what is discovered upon inspection.

Entomologist Joe Martin with Terminix recommends getting a liquid barrier treatment at least every 10 years and checking your homes now -- while you can.

"Take a walk around your home. See if you see a shelter tube, are termites coming from a tree stub next to your yard," Martin said.

Termite season typically lasts about a month, so plan on seeing a few more swarms over the next couple weeks. Martin expects termite season to end by early June.

