METAIRIE, La. - A Metairie private school held a private meeting Wednesday with parents to address "hateful and threatening graffiti" that was discovered on campus last week.

Friday, someone found a racially charged threat on a bathroom stall inside Metairie Park Country Day private school. The school later confirmed that the message said "There's too many n-- in our school. Shoot them."

Parents received two emails, one sent Friday and another earlier this week, from the Head of School Matt Neely.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, faculty, staff and parents,” the statement said.

Cameras were not allowed inside, but WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee spoke with parents leaving the meeting to find out what was said. Some parents said they were upset that it took the administration so long to let parents know about the threat. Other parents said they were grateful for the opportunity to vent and ask questions in Wednesday's meeting.

"I'm really pleased to see how many parents are here, that this is a concern and people have taken time out of their day to come," Mary Anne Mushatt said. "I hope we can figure out what to do and how to teach out kids that this is just wrong."

Faculty tells Eyewitness News that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking into the incident and there is an ongoing investigation.

WWL-TV reporter Meghan Kee can be reached at mkee@wwltv.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeghanKeeWWL

© 2018 WWL