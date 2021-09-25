Have you seen her? Louisiana 2-year-old missing & endangered: LSP

"She is believed to be in imminent danger," a Louisiana State Police statement said.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Baton Rouge 2-year-old girl is missing and endangered, and police need your help to find her.

Nevaeh Allen was last seen by her stepfather around 1 p.m. Friday when he took a nap. When the missing child's siblings came home from school around 4:15 p.m., the door was wide open and the child was missing.

"She is believed to be in imminent danger," a Louisiana State Police statement said. "Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Nevaeh Allen should immediately contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225.389.2000 or local law enforcement by dialing 911."

LSP issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on Friday on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

She went missing from her home in the Belaire neighborhood in Baton Rouge.

Police describe the missing child as Black with black hair and brown eyes, about 33 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

"She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes," the LSP statement said.

