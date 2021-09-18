Have you seen her? Missing Northshore teen last seen with estranged mother, deputies say

The 13-year-old girl hasn't been seen since Sunday, when she was with her estranged mother, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Northshore teen who they say is in danger.

The 13-year-old girl hasn't been seen since Sunday, when she was with her estranged mother, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The pair was last seen at a home in Mandeville before they went missing.

STPSO deputies are looking for Angelina Gautreaux, and they're asking the public for help to find her.

She's described as having long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her mother, Heather Dabdoub, who is also missing.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Angelina Gautreaux or her mother, Heather Dabdoub, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-898-2338," STPSO deputies said on Facebook.