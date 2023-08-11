x
Have you seen him? Tangipahoa Sheriff looking for person of interest in string of burglaries

Chief Jimmy Travis says 33-year-old David Arms of Ponchatoula has outstanding warrants in Livingston Parish, as well as two "failure to appear" warrants with TPSO.
Credit: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office wants help in locating David Arms (*All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty).

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a person of interest that may possess information about a several burglaries being investigated in the area.

Chief Jimmy Travis said 33-year-old David Arms of Ponchatoula also has outstanding warrants in Livingston Parish, as well as two "failure to appear" warrants in Tangipahoa.

Chief Travis asks anyone with information to contact Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045, OR if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.

A cash reward may be available.

*All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

