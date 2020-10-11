'He put a gun to my face' | Man carjacks mother as she was picking-up her son Monday in Mid-City

“My car doors were still opened. Y’all, this was at 5:01 p.m... It was still daylight... And there were multiple people out in the parking lot,” she said online.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Mid-City Monday evening as she picked up her son from therapy and tried to put him in his booster seat.

The victim, who wrote about the crime on Facebook, said a behavioral technician walked her son to her car, and moments later, a car sped into the parking lot of the business in the 3900 block of Bienville Avenue.

A man then hopped out of the car.

“He put a gun to my face and shouted to ‘back the **** up,’” the victim wrote on Facebook. “I placed my hands in the air and tried to stand between the car and James. Both cars then sped off, each going a different direction.”

The victim on Tuesday told WWL-TV she was working to contact her bank and cancel credit cards. The NOPD did not immediately respond to a request about additional details, such as a description of the suspect or vehicles.

“My car doors were still opened. Y’all, this was at 5:01 p.m. ...it was still daylight...and there were multiple people out in the parking lot,” she wrote in her Facebook post. “It all happened so fast. And by far was the worst and scariest experience of my life.”

The victim wrote that she and her son are both safe and thanked employees of the therapy center and a Rouses employee who helped after witnessing the carjacking.

“He called 911 and stayed to talk to the police. He even got the first three digits of their license plate,” the victim wrote.

“I am telling my story so that everyone...especially women who may be distracted with getting kids in the car...knows to please please please be careful and be aware of your surroundings!!!!!” the victim wrote. “So please be careful out there in this crazy world we live in. And hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight.”

