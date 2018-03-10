Heavy afternoon downpours caused several streets to flood across the metro area Wednesday afternoon.

The downpours prompted a flood advisory to be issued for Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes until 4:15 p.m. The rain slacked off around 3:45 p.m. however streets were still flooded even after the rain stopped.

Street flooding was reported downtown near Canal Street and LaSalle and in the Central Business District on St. Charles and Julia.

In Algiers, street flooding occurred on General DeGaulle near Shirley Drive and also on Wall Boulevard causing some traffic backups as cars tried to maneuver around the water and some attempting to drive through the water.

Street flooding In Algiers on Wall Blvd. Most cars can’t make it through. A few hydro locked cars on side of road. Reported to 911. @SWBNewOrleans @nolaready @wdsu @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/ExfnQFg78m — Erich dix (@erich_dix) October 3, 2018

At least one car was seen stalled out in the flood water in Algiers. Side streets off of General DeGaullewere also flooded.

The WWL-TV Weather team reported at least 2-3 inches of rain amounts across the city. Sewerage and Water Board spokesperson Richard Rainey said the Algiers area specifically received more than 4 total inches of rain in about two and half hours.

Some high rain totals today after a heavy downpour right over New Orleans @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/pj9MEecR53 — Alexandra Cranford WWL-TV (@alexandracranfo) October 3, 2018

Rainey also stated that five pumps were operating at pumping station No. 13 during the afternoon downpours. Drivers are advised to avoid driving through flood water and find alternative routes until the water drains off of streets.

Additionally, the Wednesdays at the Point event featuring a performance by the Soul Rebels has been canceled due to the rain.

