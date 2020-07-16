Heavy rain pours on New Orleans Wednesday evening; officials lift parking restricitons

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain came down on the New Orleans area Wednesday evening, prompting City Hall to lift parking restrictions until 10:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News anchor Charisse Gibson encountered standing water at Esplanade and Claiborne.
The city's Streetwise Nola website reported several spots with possible street flooding, mostly around the French Quarter and Gert Town, as well as a few spots in Algiers.
A three-second video shared in the tweet below shows street flooding on the West Bank on Wednesday.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
