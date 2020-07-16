Heavy rain pours on New Orleans Wednesday evening; officials lift parking restricitons

The city's Streetwise Nola website reported several spots with possible street flooding, mostly around the French Quarter, Gert Town, and a few spots in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain came down on the New Orleans area Wednesday evening, prompting City Hall to lift parking restrictions until 10:30 p.m.

Severe storms with strong winds and heavy rain are moving across St. Tammany Parish and into Covington, Mandeville and Madisonville. #lawx #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/I0RWaCf33V — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) July 16, 2020

Eyewitness News anchor Charisse Gibson encountered standing water at Esplanade and Claiborne.

Esplanade and Claiborne. Don’t make the mistake I almost just made. Not paying attention and my car sits pretty low. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/QOea2R47tv — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) July 16, 2020

A three-second video shared in the tweet below shows street flooding on the West Bank on Wednesday.

