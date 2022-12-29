Helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard searching for four people

Officials say it was departing from an oil platform 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass when it crashed.

NEW ORLEANS — Search and rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning.

According to the US Coast Guard, four people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

The Coast Guard was first notified of the crash around 8:40 a.m. Officials say it was departing from an oil platform 10 miles offshore from Southwest Pass when it crashed.

The Coast Guard dispatched an MH 60 Jayhawk helicopter from New Orleans and a boat from its Venice station to aid in the search.

The oil platform is owned by Walter oil & Gas Co., according to a Coast Guard spokesperson. WWL-TV has reached out to the company for, but has not heard back as of this afternoon.

