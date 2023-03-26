x
2 pilots killed after their Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter crashes in a cane field

According to WBRZ, police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near North Winterville Road, and U.S. 190.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge Police Department pilots were killed when their police helicopter crashed in a cane field in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday morning.

According to WBRZ, authorities say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near North Winterville Road, and U.S. 190.

State Police, BRPD, and the WBR Sheriff's Office are on the scene along with the Baton Rouge Coroner's Office the news station reports.

