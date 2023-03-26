2 pilots killed after their Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter crashes in a cane field

According to WBRZ, police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near North Winterville Road, and U.S. 190.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Baton Rouge Police Department pilots were killed when their police helicopter crashed in a cane field in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday morning.

State Police, BRPD, and the WBR Sheriff's Office are on the scene along with the Baton Rouge Coroner's Office the news station reports.

