New Orleans Police asking for help finding missing man

The NOPD says the missing man is in urgent need of medicine

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help locating an adult male who was reported missing.

66-year-old David Jeanmarie was last seen by family members on October 5, 2021. He's described as a black male, 5’9”, 150 pounds with brown eyes. We're told he was last seen at his residence, where he stays with a caretaker.

However, police say, Jeanmarie left the residence more than a week ago, and he still has not returned home. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

New Orleans Police detectives tell us Jeanmarie is reportedly in urgent need of regular medication. The police department initially sent out the release on Saturday, October 9th. But police released the information again Tuesday when he had still not been located.

Anyone with additional information on David Jeanmarie’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. The 7th District is located in the New Orleans East area.

