Helping Louisianans braving Hurricane Laura | New Orleans area volunteer rescue team deploys

LAFAYETTE, La. — Hurricane Laura is approaching Southwest Louisiana, a region bracing for what's been described as an "unsurvivable storm surge."

Many Calcasieu and Cameron Parish residents chose to either evacuate or brave the storm surges projected to from 15 to 20 feet, and the damage from Hurricane Laura is expected to be widespread.

A specialized team from the New Orleans area used Wednesday to prepare to save lives.

Paul Fraizer and the Gulf States Dive Rescue Team made it from Harvey to Southwest Lousiana Wednesday, getting some rest at a fire station in Iota.

Having responded to multiple storms in the past —including Hurricane Rita, the team anticipates it'll be making many quick water rescues Thursday in Hurricane Laura's wake.

Many residents in Cameron Parish told WWLTV's Thanh Troung that Hurricane Laura will be the third storm to devastate the area.

These people are from towns like Grand Chenier and Cameron. Despite being whiped out in the past, they're committed to their communities.

One resident said: "It's home; we'll come back."

Boarded up homes across Southwest Louisiana Wednesday night may not be there after the storm, and that's why so many residents left. Others who chose to stay having nothing left to do but wait.

And if they need rescuing, people like Paul Frazier and his team of volunteers will be ready. The Cajun Navy was reportedly also in the area, and depending on the storm's impact, both rescue teams may be very busy over the next 48 hours.

