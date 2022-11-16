Here is where you can get free Thanksgiving meals and supplies around N.O.

The hosted events will giveway, meals, and other needed supplies for the holidays.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the New Orleans metro area will be able to receive free Thanksgiving meals and other needed supplies at local events this weekend.

Starting today, City Councilman Oliver Thomas will host a Thanksgiving Luncheon held at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center at 1616 Caffin Avenue.

Second Harvest Food Bank is also offering free holiday meals for seniors this week. The first gathering starts today at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma.

Low-income residents of Saint Bernard Parish may also qualify for a free Thanksgiving basket. The Parish also added an additional day to apply for a meal basket on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Council Chambers room in the St Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W Judge Perez Drive. You will need to bring a valid driver’s license or state ID for all residents in your home over 18 and the social security cards of everyone in your home, among other requirements. The parish will give out those baskets to eligible families on November 21st.

Another gathering will be held at the Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center in Hammond on November 17 and a final meal will be served at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East on Friday.

All of the events begin at 10:30 a.m.

There are also a few other holiday giveaways happening this weekend.

Ochsner will host a giveaway in New Orleans East on Saturday. Food, winter coats, and other supplies will be given out at the Brees Family Center at 5950 Bullard Avenue.

The mayor's office will also hold a giveaway that same day where they will be giving out ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal on the Lafitte Greenway, Saturday at 3 p.m.