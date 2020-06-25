Here's a look at Louisiana guidelines for reopening schools

The guidelines are structured on three phases, limiting groups to 10, 25, or 50 students depending on what phase the state is in.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Education released new guidelines on Thursday for reopening public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The education department said each local district will ultimately decide how schools will reopen, the guidelines encourage schools to prepare for three possible reopening scenarios: traditional, hybrid, or distance/remote learning.

"Strong Start 2020" gives schools guidelines to follow in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"We know our students needs to be in some form of school," said Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent.

The guidelines are structured on three phases, limiting groups to 10, 25, or 50 students depending on what phase the state is in.

Guidelines suggest everyone wash their hands every two hours.

Everyone grades 3 and up is required to a face covering while inside, including in the classroom.

"Individual school systems will be responsible for enforcing that," Brumley said.

Everyday, schools should plan to screen students with temperature checks and establish an area to isolate any students with symptoms.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19:

- They should remain home until they are no longer infectious. Anyone who has been in close contact with them would have to stay home for two weeks.

- Schools would need to inform faculty, students, and parents about the positive case

- School would be required to conduct a deep clean

- If it's determined the school is a source of ongoing spread, the Superintendent may decide to temporarily close the campus

"A positive case does not necessarily warrant a school will close," Brumley said.

School systems are developing models for remote education for studetns in quarantine or as an option for parents who do not feel safe sending their child to school.

"In fact many of them have already built out platforms to do distance education for next year for families to make that option and they're also building that out because if we have to go hybrid, they want to be in a better place than where we were in March when the buildings were closed," Brumley said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.