Here's some Southeast Louisiana festivals to catch before the weekend is over

There's a numerous amount of festivities one can take part in this weekend.

LOUISIANA, USA — Before this weekend is over, check out some festivals in Southeast Louisiana.

Que Pasa Fest: This Hispanic heritage and culture celebration features food, dancing, and live music. It's at the Lafreniere Park in Metairie from Saturday to Sunday.

Gretna Fest: Across the Mississippi River in Gretna, there are many festivities to take part in. Food, music, arts and crafts, and many other ways to have fun. The festival is located at 327 Huey P. Long Avenue in Gretna and runs until 11:00 p.m. Saturday night and from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Bluesberry Fest: This one-day festival at Bogue Falaya Park in Covington is full of non-stop music, food, art and culture. The festival runs until 9:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Gentilly Fest: This festival in New Orleans features live music on three stages, food from various vendors, arts and crafts, and more. The festival runs until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night and then from noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. It's located at 5701 Press Drive in New Orleans.