Here's when your trash will be picked up in New Orleans

Trash will be picked up daily in French Quarter and the CBD and once a week everywhere else

NEW ORLEANS — Trash across New Orleans— with the exception of the French Quarter and the Central Business District — will be picked up once a week, New Orleans officials announced this past weekend.

"The sanitation fee will be suspended for the month of November and reflected as a credit on Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans bill," officials said.

New Orleans Director of Sanitation Matt Torri said progress in the trash pickup front is ongoing, but predictable trash pickups are important for residents.

According to officials, the move will bring consistent trash services to residents in Service Area 1 & 2, which is the entire city excluding the French Quarter & the CBD.

Curbside recycling remains suspended.

View the map below to see when your trash will be picked up:

To find a specific address's trash and recycling schedule visit nola.gov/sanitation/schedule/map/, click "Search" in the top right-hand corner, and enter your address.