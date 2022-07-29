Here's where to find free school supplies this weekend

There are school supply giveaways on both sides of the lake this weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — Several organizations are hosting Back-To-School events this weekend where you can get free school supplies or health care screenings.

Orleans Parish

Back-To-School at the Children's Museum

Enjoy free food, school supplies, community vendors, health screenings and more. The event runs from 11:30am - 4pm at the Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans. There are no tickets for this event. Visit the Aetna tent when you arrive to get a wristband.

15 Henry Thomas Dr, New Orleans, LA

Zulu Back-To-School Giveaway

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club will issue free backpacks, school supplies, hurricane preparation supplies, and limited $25 gas cards on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The giveaway is at McDonogh 35 Senior High School (4000 Cadillac Street), starts at 10am and runs until supplies run out.

High Voltage 2022 Back-To-School Bash

High Voltage and AmeriHealth Caritas LA will give out school supplies, along with performing health screenings, vaccination and boosters, haircuts and other resources. The event will be held at the High Voltage New Orleans Community Wellness Center at 4224 New Orleans St in New Orleans on Saturday, July 30th from 11-1pm.

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway

@ NOBTS

This event organized by Infinite Blessings, Send Relief, and Lakeshore Church will give away free backpacks, school supplies, food, health screenings, and more! It runs from 10;00am - 2:00pm at 3939 Gentilly Blvd. in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish

Hispanic Apostolate Back-To-School Giveaway

Families of children grades K-6th can get free school supplies at this drive-thru event on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., until supplies last. Hispanic Apostolate is located at 2525 Maine Avenue in Metairie. The event is sponsored by Healthy Blue in partnership with the Archdiocese of New Orleans

St. Tammany Parish

Open Arms Back-To-School Bash

Open Arms Community Center offers faith-based programs for children in PreK - 6th Grade. On Sunday, July 31 the community is invited to attend a worship service at 10am, followed by a Back-To-School Bash at 11:30am.