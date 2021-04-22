Here's where to watch WWLTV's Troy Carter & Karen Carter Peterson Congressional Debate

The debate will stream and air live at 6:15 p.m. CDT, after a brief news broadcast at 6 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Moderated by WWLTV's Eric Paulsen, Karen Carter Peterson & Troy Carter will face off in a live debate broadcasted on WWL-TV & WUPL and streamed online at wwltv.com and WWLTV's app.

The debate will stream and air live at 6:15 p.m. CDT, after a brief news broadcast at 6 p.m.

The candidates are running in a special election for Louisiana's Second Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives, left vacant by White House senior advisor Cedric Richmond.

Louisiana's Second Congressional District includes New Orleans and a series of communities on both sides of the Mississippi River, extending further north than Baton Rouge.

Carter represents a portion of the people of New Orleans in a capacity in the Louisiana State Senate. He represents the Seventh District, which includes all Belle Chasse, Gretna, Woodmere and the West Bank portion of Orleans Parish — Algiers.

Representing the Fifth District in the same chamber, Peterson's current constituents are mostly in New Orleans, with a small portion in Jefferson Parish. It includes most of Uptown, the CBD, Treme, Mid-City, Gert Town, Holly Grove and Central City.

Peterson lists New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Black Lives Matter PAC and Stacy Abrams among her supporters.

Carter's list of endorsements include Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Sheriff Joe Lopinto and New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.

For a list of endorsements from each candidate click the links below: