Man killed in crash on Highway 11 Bridge

SLIDELL, La. — A man was killed during a crash on the Highway 11 Bridge in St. Tammany Parish early Saturday morning, the bridge Saturday morning was reopened after a precautionary search, according to a Saturday night release by Louisiana State Troopers.

Antoine Lewis, 34, was driving his pickup truck on the bridge at around 3 a.m., when he was killed in a car crash.



The crash happened in the northbound lane of the Highway 11 Bridge in St. Tammany Parish, when Lewis' car hit the back of a trailer attached to a Ford pickup.

"Lewis was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene." Louisiana State Police said Saturday night. "Prior to the crash, the driver of the Ford abandoned the truck in the northbound lane and was transported in a separate vehicle off of the bridge. This crash remains under investigation."