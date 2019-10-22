Former presidential candidate, secretary of state, senator and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, will be in New Orleans this weekend.

The pair are scheduled to present their new book "The Book of Gusty Women: Favorite stories of courage resilience" at St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church Saturday.

The book discusses "women throughout history who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done."

The event, put on by the bookstore Octavia Books, was sold out as of Monday night.

For more information, click here.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.