NEW ORLEANS – A staple historic grocery store in New Orleans could be on the verge of closing its doors forever.

Just four years after returning to businesses, owner of Circle Food Store Dwayne Boudreaux says the business is on the brink of shutting down. The shelves are half stocked, a few customers walk the aisles and the fresh food is mostly barren.

Boudreaux says he is doing everything he can to keep the store open, but the flooding in August 2017 could possibly be the last straw for the business. The New Orleans Advocate also reports that the company is involved with different lawsuits with family members and a financial company that holds its debt.

The store has filed a lawsuit against the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board for damages caused by the flooding. While the store was trying to recover from the flood, the property was hit by copper thieves, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

“I’ve tried my entire best for two years. I took over the store with $3,000 in my bank account,” Boudreaux said. “People, my accountant, were telling me that I won’t make it two months. I made it almost two years. So I’m not saying I’m closing, I’m just saying its possible.”

The 80-year-old store originally opened in the 1930s but reopened in 2014 after an $8 million renovation after Hurricane Katrina.

Read more on the New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2018 WWL