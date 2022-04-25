Hit and run crash kills 1 injures another in Jefferson Parish

Late night crash claimed the life of a woman, according to Louisiana State Police.

GRETNA, La. — Shortly after midnight on Monday, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash involving two pedestrians on US 90B upper level east (Westbank Expressway) near Stumpf Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Fredrika J. Smith of New Orleans.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Smith was one of the occupants in a vehicle that was abandoned in the right lane of US 90B upper level near the Stumpf Boulevard exit ramp. Smith and the other occupant began walking down the Stumpf Boulevard exit ramp from US 90B upper level east. At the same time, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado exited US 90B upper level at Stumpf Boulevard, striking Smith and the other occupant. After the crash, the driver of the Silverado fled the scene and continued traveling down the exit ramp to a nearby parking lot, where the driver abandoned the vehicle.

Smith's injuries proved fatal and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is the most recent in a local string of hit-and-run crashes in the New Orleans area. 40-year-old Murphy Majoria was killed in April, after being found on Helenbirg Road near Joyce Court near Covington. 33-year-old Curry Ordogne, Jr. from Mississippi, was killed in March, on the Westbank Expressway.