Hit and run near Covington sends pedestrian to hospital, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was hit by a car that then fled the scene Saturday evening near Covington, a statement from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.

STPSO detectives began investigating what they've said was a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Falconer Drive at the entrance to the Emerald Forest Apartments.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, deputies were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson with the STPSO, Sgt. Suzanne Carboni, said witnesses told investigators a small silver sedan hit a man and drove away.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The STPSO found footage of the accident, and it shows what looks like a Toyota Corolla leaving the apartment complex, hitting a pedestrian walking on Falconer Drive.

Police said the victim was a white male.

Anyone with the information about the vehicle or the diver involved in the crash can call the STPSO (985) 898-2338.

