NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Livingston Parish Sunday morning, officials said.
Kendal McCarroll, 34, broke into a Livingston Parish home, officials said. After he was confronted by one of the residents of the home, McCarroll backed off but didn't leave.
"Instead, he armed himself with a shovel handle," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a report. "He then used that to break the bathroom window from outside the home."
Fearing for his safety and the safety of his family, the resident fired a single gunshot from inside the home and wounded McCarroll, who died after being taken to a hospital.
Both from Holden, Louisiana, McCarroll and his, wife Angel McCarroll, had driven into the home's yard before the break-in, and their vehicle got stuck in the yard, the sheriff said.
Angel left the scene but was later detained by LPSO deputies.
"She remains in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of Principal to Home Invasion," the sheriff said. "Our investigation continues."
RELATED: Masked man invades Laplace home, holds couple at gunpoint
RELATED: Man who ‘took out’ Texas church shooter will receive Medal of Courage in Austin
RELATED: Man shot to death in Central City house, NOPD says
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.