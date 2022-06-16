Homeowners in a panic after Louisiana insurance company is placed in liquidation

All policies with Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company will be cancelled June 22nd.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of policyholders are on the verge of losing their homeowners insurance this month after a Louisiana insurance company sent out notices of cancellation.

These letters say the court ordered Lighthouse Excalibur Insurance Company to be placed in liquidation, and that all Louisiana LEX policies will be cancelled June 22nd.

With hurricane season upon us, the letter sent many people in a panic.

They're left to figure out what they are going to do when it comes to their homeowners insurance.

Local insurance agencies are now flooded with calls from residents who are trying to figure out their next steps.

"We're getting an influx of panic, worry, and distress because their company is cancelling. So you're talking about being in hurricane season, with a company telling you that if anything happens between now and June 22nd they can't pay you. Now we're getting our customers calling us, and an influx of other customers calling from other agents because we have a limited amount of carriers. There's not a lot of carriers for people to go to," said Trenise Pittman, owner and agent of Value Insurance Agency.

We've reached out to the State Insurance Commissioner’s office for answers.

John Ford, who is the Deputy Commissioner for the Louisiana Department of Insurance sent us this statement:

"Lighthouse Excalibur is a failed insurer that was placed into receivership in April of this year. The company had approximately 29,000 policyholders when it was placed into receivership. Policyholders were notified by the Receiver — the person operating the company while it is in receivership — that their policy with Lighthouse would be canceled effective June 22. Policyholders who have not found a new insurance policy yet need to contact an insurance agent now for help finding a policy before their coverage is canceled."

A press conference regarding Lighthouse policy cancellations will be held Thursday, June 16, by the Louisiana Department of insurance at 2:00pm.