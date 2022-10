Authorities say a man was killed at 5800 Plaza Drive and that he was declared dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East.

Police received a report about the incident just before 1 p.m. and a confirmation at around 1:45 p.m.