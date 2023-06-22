JPSO investigates a Bridge City homicide

Upon their arrival, they located an adult male suffering from an abdominal wound,” JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde says.

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Bridge City Wednesday night.

“Just before 8:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of 5th Street. Upon their arrival, they located an adult male suffering from an abdominal wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde says.

Rivarde says multiple witnesses and a possible suspect were located on the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the adult male suspect. The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity or age of the suspect arrested who was then transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for booking.

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.