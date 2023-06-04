2 men killed in 2 homicides on the Westbank, JPSO reports

Detectives with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two homicides that happened Saturday on the Westbank.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Detectives with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two homicides that happened Saturday on the Westbank.

The first homicide happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Melba Place in Marrero.

According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Melba Place.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later that night, another homicide happened at about 9:15 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Long Leaf in Harvey.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies were dispatched to a report of a man down in front of a residence.

When they arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a home. He was transported to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are still gathering information and evidence as the investigation is ongoing.