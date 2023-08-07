JPSO investigates homicide after man found shot dead in a Terrytown parking lot

“Deputies were called to the 500 block of Behrman Highway in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim on the ground," JPSO says

TERRYTOWN, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a business in Terrytown.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened Sunday night.

“Just before 10:45 pm, deputies were called to the 500 block of Behrman Highway in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male victim on the ground in the parking lot of a business. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde says.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.