Body found under I-610 overpass in St. Bernard neighborhood, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the St. Bernard neighborhood after a man’s body was found underneath the I-610 overpass.

According to police, at about 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, NOPD Third District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street.

When responding officers arrived, they found a male subject lying underneath the overpass with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person or persons responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300, or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.