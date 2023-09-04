Man shot to death in Desire neighborhood, NOPD investigates

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify who may be responsible and a possible motive.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after an unidentified man was shot to death in the Desire neighborhood.

Police say it happened shortly after 12:00 A.M. on Saturday in the 2900 block of Oliver White Avenue.

According to investigators, Fifth District officers responded to a call of a shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify who may be responsible and a possible motive.

The Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, or 1-877-903-7867.