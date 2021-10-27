Six shootings reported within 12 hours in New Orleans, including two on the same street

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday in the 700 block of Lamarque Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating six shootings since 7:00 p.m. last night, including two on Lamarque Street in Algiers.

At around 10:11 p.m., the NOPD Fourth District officers were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting incident after a 33-year-old male victim showed up at a local hospital suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead. It happened in the 700 block of Lamarque Street on the Westbank. Investigators say they are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Puccio at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Just before 3:00 a.m. this morning, another male shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Police say he was also shot on Lamarque street; this time near the intersection with Nunez Street. It's unclear what the extent of his injuries are.

These two shootings are among several reported in the city of New Orleans since last night.

Police received a call at 7:19 p.m. on Tuesday about a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds following an incident in the 2600 block of N. Claiborne Avenue.

At 7:29 p.m. another shooting victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

At 8:21 p.m., officers alerted us to an investigation happening in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway regarding a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.

Another shooting was reported at 9:01 p.m. regarding a female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg following an incident in the 2700 block of New Orleans Street.