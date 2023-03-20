x
2 killed, and 2 wounded in 4 separate shoots within 4 hours, NOPD reports

The homicides and non-fatal shootings happened in a very short period of time for the understaffed police department.

NEW ORLEANS — An understaffed New Orleans Police Department has its hands full investigating two homicides and two non-fatal shootings that happened across New Orleans within a short period of time.

The first shooting happened Sunday around 10:00 pm in the 2400 block of North Villere Street.

Responding officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. EMS took the victim to the hospital, but he later died.

Minutes later over in Treme, a man was shot in another separate shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne and Esplanade avenues.

Initial reports show that a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Then, just an hour later in Algiers, police responded to a separate shooting in the 4100 block of General De Gaulle Drive.

According to investigators, responding officers arrested Jayden Woods Sr. for Second-Degree Murder moments after the shooting happened.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body and EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

A couple of hours later, at around 1:22 Monday morning a man suffered a gunshot wound in the French Quarter. Police say the man was shot in the 600 block of North Rampart Street. EMS took the man to the hospital.

