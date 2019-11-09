NEW ORLEANS — A homophobic slur was tweeted by the WWL Radio twitter account, directed at one of the radio station's own hosts.

The slur was directed at Seth Dunlap, Saints reporter and host of "The Last Lap With Seth Dunlap." Dunlap is gay and recently published a personal essay about Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his relationship with the anti-LGBTQ group Focus on the Family.

WWLTV

WWL-AM put out a statement about 5 hours later on Twitter, saying they are investigating the Tweet and how it was published.

RELATED: Brees responds to criticism over video - I do not support any groups that discriminate

"We are aware of a tweet that went out today from the WWL account. The content of the tweet is categorically offensive and abhorrent to the station. We are actively investigating this incident and will take swift and appropriate action once we determine how this occurred," a representative wrote.

Dunlap did not address the tweet directly during his show Tuesday night, but started the program with a message about acceptance and unity in the sports community.

"White, black, Latino, men, women, straight, gay, nobody cared," Dunlap said about the crowd at the Superdome Monday night. "That camaraderie, that togetherness, it what makes sports so special. To me, it's what makes sports so important to modern society. We can set everything aside and just be ourselves."

Editors note: WWL Radio and WWL-TV share content, but are separate entities owned by different companies.