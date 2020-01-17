NEW ORLEANS — Growing older is part of life, but it doesn't mean you have to feel old.

Science is catching up to what we are lacking as we age.

And that's helping some middle-aged people feel like they are in their thirties. They changed their health and dropped weight because of hormone replacement therapy. They say taking the step was life-changing.

"I was extremely lethargic and depressed because I was tired all the time," said Alison Beebe, 50.



"I had no energy. I was overweight. I didn't think it would ever change. I battled this for years and years," said Michael Hebert, 59.

Alison and Michael never thought they would feel this good and be this healthy.

"And I went from not exercising and sitting at home on my couch and eating chips, to running half marathons and at the gym all the time. I've lost 30 pounds since that, and feel like I'm in my early 30s," said Beebe.



"I never believed that I could sit here today and tell you that I'm at the same weight that I played at Arch Bishop Rummel in the mid-70s," said Hebert.



They turned to Dr. Pam Egan in Covington, who specializes in hormone replacement therapy, metabolism and nutrition. She says hormones and proper nutrition keep our cells young and healthy, without it, they die and disease sets in.



"When the body is nutritionally and hormonally sound it's like you give yourselves the proper tools for the body to heal itself," explained Dr. Pam Egan, a Doctor of Nursing Practice at Egan Wellness and Med Spa in Covington.



Men and Women lose hormones with age, or for women through a hysterectomy, even when you keep your ovaries. Studies show estrogen, progesterone and testosterone given in lower, correctly balanced doses, along with the right supplements, are safe.



"It has not been shown to increase breast cancer, blood clots, or heart disease," said Dr. Egan.



Alison says she now feels her best for her four children. Her body fat is down from 50 to 15 percent. Michael says seeing his wife Kim at 60 feel so good from hormones, is what encouraged him to go to Dr. Egan. He's down 73 pounds and his blood work went from showing dangerous health signs to perfect.



"My dad died at 60 of a heart attack. If it helps one person, it's worth sitting here talking about it," Hebert said about sharing his health journey.



Dr. Egan says alcohol, pesticides on foods, heated plastic, and cleaning solvents, mimic the wrong forms of hormones in the body, leading to breast and other cancers. Click here for Dr. Egan's website.

Dr. Egan's book: "Managing Menopause with Bio-Identical Hormones"

