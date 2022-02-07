x
Unique rescue of a horse in a sinkhole in New Orleans

It happened Leake Avenue and Broadway Street over the weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans received a unique call for rescue this weekend. Images posted by the department to social media on Saturday afternoon show a horse stuck in a sinkhole.  It happened Leake Avenue and Broadway Street.  We're told that when firefighters left the scene that the horse was alive and seemed to be okay. 

Credit: NOFD

