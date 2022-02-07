Unique rescue of a horse in a sinkhole in New Orleans

It happened Leake Avenue and Broadway Street over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters in New Orleans received a unique call for rescue this weekend. Images posted by the department to social media on Saturday afternoon show a horse stuck in a sinkhole. It happened Leake Avenue and Broadway Street. We're told that when firefighters left the scene that the horse was alive and seemed to be okay.

