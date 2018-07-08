HOUMA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused in a killing in Georgia and a shooting in his hometown.

Houma police tell The Courier and Daily Comet that 20-year-old Jawon Mosley of Houma was arrested early Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and being a fugitive.

Police tell the newspapers he's wanted in DeKalb County, Georgia, in connection with a late-July killing near Atlanta.

The attack in Houma occurred May 24. Police said at the time that a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said in May that Mosley also was accused of shooting an 18-year-old in the leg on May 25.

Details of the Georgia killing were not immediately available.

It was not clear whether Mosley has an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.