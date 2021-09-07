Hours after NOFD stops Irish Channel house fire, suspicious blaze next door ignites

No injuries occurred in either of the house fires. Because firefighters smelled gas at the second fire, both were considered suspicious.

NEW ORLEANS — Within hours, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to two separate fires next to each other in the Irish Channel Saturday night.

Both fires were marked as suspicious because when they went back for the second fire, firefighters smelled gasoline on the opposite side of the house: the side not facing the previously burning building.

No injuries occurred in either of the house fires.

They received the initial call at 6:25 p.m. after a fire was spotted in the 600 block of Harmony Street.

NOFD arrived at that house, at 608 Harmony Street, to find a fire in the back of a one-story wood-framed home. The fire extended to the neighboring home at 610 Harmony, but was declared under control at 6:56 p.m.

As part of their firefighting efforts, NOFD had Entergy cut off power to the homes next door to the blaze to prevent them from spreading.

At 9:39 p.m., about three hours later, NOFD was sent back to the same street to find the camelback house at 612-14 Harmony Street was on fire.

This double-home was also burning in the back like the previous blaze. Firefighters reported getting the fire under control at 10:38 p.m.

Once that fire was out, firefighters say smelled a heavy odor of gasoline on the other side of the home from where the previous fire was put out.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation. Both are now classified as suspicious.