NEW ORLEANS — A two-story boat house caught fire early Saturday morning, destroying the building and damaging nearby apartments and boats in West End Marina, New Orleans fire officials say.

NOFD units rushed to the scene around 3:30 a.m. as flames reflected across the water and lit up the sky from the building at 31 South Roadway Street on the marina.

Officials said no one was inside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported, but the flames engulfed the building and smoke damaged two nearby apartments, as well as two boats.

The apartments also sustained water damage but no one was home in either when firefighters arrived, NOFD officials said.

A second alarm was called around 4 a.m. to bring more first responders to the marina and by 4:30 a.m. the fire was contained. In total, 17 NOFD units carrying 43 firefighters were on the scene. State Fire Marshal and Energy personnel were also on the scene Saturday morning.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and they believed it broke out on the first floor.

No other information was immediately available.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story reported it was a house boat that caught on fire, not a boat house. This report has been updated to reflect the source of the fire came from within a boat house, not a house boat.