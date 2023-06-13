Houston woman killed in a single-car crash in St. Tammany, LSP reports

Troopers from Troop L began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash which happened on LA Hwy 433 near Lank Street in St. Tammany Parish.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A woman from Houston was killed when she went off the roadway in St. Tammany Parish.

According to a Louisiana State Police report, the fatal crash happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Troopers from Troop L began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash which happened on LA Hwy 433 near Lank Street in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Robin Ellett of Houston, Texas.

The initial state police investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver was heading westbound on LA Hwy 433 in a 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK. For reasons still under investigation, the Mercedes-Benz traveled off of the roadway to the right leaving the roadway, and struck an asphalt barrier.

The report says the driver was not wearing her seat belt and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. This crash remains under investigation.