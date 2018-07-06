Four-hundred storm drains in the French Quarter were baited with rat poison Thursday, just days after a video showing rats feasting inside a French Quarter restaurant went viral.

Reporter Paul Murphy had questions for the City of New Orleans about the poison being used and the risks it could pose. Here are there answers:

Q: What type of bait is being used?

A: We used EPA approved rodenticides that are labeled for use in sewers and storm drains



Q: Does the rat ingest the bait and die?

A: They feed on the bait and die 2-4 days later.



Q: How many total storm drains are being baited?

A: Approximately 400 in this treatment. We are focusing on the more commercial areas in this treatment.



Q: Is it just the French Quarter? Not always.

A: It depends on rodent pressure observed by our team



Q: Are there any potential impacts on pets?

A: Only if they directly eat the bait. We follow the label and the label requires that we place the product in area inaccessible to people and pets. This is why you see rodenticides used in tamper-proof bait stations used at ground level.



Q: Can the poison make it's way into the water supply? Lake?

A: Not likely, the product is imbedded in paraffin/wax. The bait does not sit at the bottom in water. Products not consumed is removed in subsequent inspections.



Q: How long will it take to bait the drains and gauge the impact?

A: We inspect two weeks after and rebait at that time if needed.



Q: Is the new storm drain design more difficult to bait?

A: We need to hang the bait inside the drain so as long as there is a way to secure the bait, we can use it. If there is no way to secure the bait, that particular storm drain will not be used.

