NEW ORLEANS — Getting from one place to another in New Orleans will be more difficult this year during the Bayou Classic this year.

After the Hard Rock Hotel construction site partially collapsed in October, Canal, Rampart and Burgundy streets were closed, among others, to protect people from the collapse site.

Traffic in downtown New Orleans was a major concern, and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson asked people to be patient, carpool and plan for commutes to take longer.

People should expect more cars and pedestrians in the CBD during Bayou Classic, a spokesperson from Mayor Cantrell's office said. There will be some traffic and parking restrictions.

Here are some Bayou Classic Events to be aware of:

Greek Show and Battle of the Bands, Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Bayou Classic Parade, Saturday, Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m., starting at Elysian Fields & North Peters Street

Fan Festival, Saturday, Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m. in Champions Square

46th Annual Bayou Classic, Saturday, Nov. 30, 4 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Road closures

Anticipating large crowds, New Orleans police officers and Louisiana State Troopers will restrict traffic to keep people safe.

Beginning 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, will not be able to drive into parts of the French Quarter. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride-sharers will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter.

Also during that time, Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets will be closed to traffic. The 700 and 800 blocks of the following streets will also be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday night.

St. Ann

Orleans

St. Peter

Toulouse

St. Louis

Conti

Bienville

and Iberville streets to all traffic

WWL-TV

Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

Road closures around the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site will remain in place. They include Canal Street from Burgundy to Elk streets, and North Rampart Street from Bienville to Common streets.

Bayou Classic Parade Route

Saturday morning, the Bayou Classic Parade will begin at Elysian Fields Avenue and North Peters Street. It will roll down North Peters Street, turn right on Poydras Street, and end at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue.

Parking Restrictions

No parking zones will be in place on the following streets:

From 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville and Iberville streets

From 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1: Iberville Street from North Rampart to North Peters streets Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard Common Street from Elk Place to Tchoupitoulas Street 100-400 blocks of St. Charles Avenue, Camp, Magazine and Tchoupitoulas streets

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30: Poydras Street from Loyola Avenue to South Galvez Street Girod Street from Loyola Avenue to Poydras Place 500 blocks of LaSalle, Freret, South. Robertson and Clara streets Perdido Street from Loyola Avenue to LaSalle Street



Public Transportation

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority offers direct transportation to the Bayou Classic at the Poydras Street bus stop via Route 16-South Claiborne every hour, and Route 84-Galvez twice an hour.

