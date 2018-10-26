This week, officials have stopped 10 suspicious packages from being delivered to top democrat leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

But what makes a package suspicious? How can you tell?

Here’s what the FBI said you should lookout for.

An excessive amount of stamps on the package

A lot of tape on the package

The package could be lop-sided, uneven or bulky

Wire coming out of the package

Discoloration on the package, as if it’s been dipped in liquid

An incorrect title or if it’s addressed to the title only, for example the “to” and “from” might be the same.

There’s no real return address

A strange odor coming from your package

If you ever receive a package like this, stop and do not touch it or open it. Evacuate the area and isolate the package immediately, then call 911.

And make sure you keep your cell phones and all your electronics away from it, they could trigger the explosive device.

