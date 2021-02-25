Here's where to sign up for New Orleans' citywide COVID vaccine waitlist

The COVID-19 vaccines will be free to the person receiving the vaccine. Vaccination sites run by the City of New Orleans will not require identification.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials want residents to sign up for the city-wide COVID-19 vaccine waitlist.

The city's Department of Health, with help from state, federal and local partners, is making sure it can distribute COVID vaccines to residents as soon as doses arrive.

To better facilitate that, they've set up an online registration form here.

You'll need the following information

Full name & address

Date of birth

Sex, race, ethnicity

The COVID-19 vaccines will be free to the person receiving the vaccine. Depending on where you receive your vaccine, you may be asked for health insurance information.

Vaccination sites run by the City of New Orleans will not require identification or disclosure of immigration status, and while law enforcement agencies will be helping at vaccination sites with traffic and other operations, ICE will not be, the city's COVID vaccine FAQ webpage said.

For more information go to ready.nola.gov/coronavirus/vaccine or call 3-1-1 to submit ask questions.



Community health workers are going door-to-door in #NOLA neighborhoods to encourage residents to sign up for the citywide #COVIDVaccine waitlist.



Call 311 or go to https://t.co/jhNXxXlc9j. We’ll contact you when appointments are available. #SleevesUpNOLA pic.twitter.com/DSS0rnWPvs — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) February 24, 2021

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.