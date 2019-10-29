NEW ORLEANS — Olga was no longer a tropical storm when it ripped through southeast Louisiana early Saturday morning with torrential rain and damaging wind gusts.

Here’s a timeline of what happened as Olga arrived:

Friday

4 p.m.: Tropical Storm Olga forms in the northern Gulf of Mexico south of the Louisiana coast.

6 p.m.: Showers which have been ongoing during the day continue over most of the area, and some heavier downpours pass over parts of the Northshore and coastal Mississippi.

10 p.m.: Olga becomes embedded in a cold front and is no longer classified as a tropical storm; it is now a post-tropical cyclone.

11 p.m.: Heavy rain spreads into Terrebonne Parish where 3-5 inches of rain have fallen.

Saturday

2 a.m.: The center of post-tropical cyclone Olga makes landfall south of Morgan City, Louisiana. Very heavy rain just east of the center begin spreading into southeast Louisiana.

2-3 a.m.: Flash flooding warnings are issued for the Houma area as well as LaPlace, Luling and Destrehan.

4 a.m.: Heavy storms move over the New Orleans metro area and the Northshore. Wind gusts of 50-70+ mph are reported, along with numerous power outages.

6 a.m.: Rain is mainly finished as the center of post-tropical Olga passes north into Mississippi.

The Entergy web site said that "the New Orleans metro and Hammond areas were hit the hardest by storms that downed trees and damaged dozens of poles."

“We had no clue it was going to be as rough as it was, so we were prepared but the damage came in more than anticipated,” said David Johnson, vice-president of Entergy customer service.

