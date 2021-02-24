Most New Orleans area college graduation plans are up in the air

Officials have urged New Orleans area residents to remain vigilant, but it's been two weeks since Mardi Gras — and COVID numbers are trending downward.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans area seniors' graduation plans may have to change this spring, even commencement plans that seem set in stone may not be as solid as you think.

With COVID-19's new more infectious variants, officials have urged New Orleans area residents to remain vigilant, but it's been two weeks since Mardi Gras — and numbers look like they're going in the right direction.

Fewer COVID tests have been positive in New Orleans since January. Hospitalizations & new COVID cases are also trending downward for the state.

Yet, most New Orleans area colleges and universities haven't published how they're handling graduation this year.

On Thursday, Loyola added its name to a shortlist of New Orleans colleges that have committed to a plan, and Loyola's plan allows their soon-to-be alumni to receive their diploma covers in person.

Loyola University President Tania Tetlow said the university is "prioritizing having that moment happen in front of (students') family and guests."

"We are working to reimagine as many of the events leading up to Commencement as we safely can, to give you chances to engage with your friends in smaller events," Tetlow said. "We realize that you and your guests might not all be able to travel to join us so we will offer virtual options to celebrate your achievements "

LSU's Health - School of Nursing's commencement will be virtual on May 12, despite the fact that most grads should be vaccinated for the virus by then.

Tulane University is still looking into options, its website said, but the Spring commencement is scheduled for May 22.

"The university is exploring all options for rescheduling those ceremonies," the website said. "All in-person commencement activities originally scheduled for May 15-16, 2020 have been postponed."

Most other schools haven't published any new plans, but there are dates on academic calendars.

