NEW ORLEANS — We are 17 days into the New Year, so we ask, how are you doing on your resolution?



A new year means a new you right? As people countdown to midnight, many make goals they hope to keep for 365 days. Only problem, is most apparently last less than 20.



We spoke with several people in the Quarter to get their thoughts on it. Come to find out, some are doing pretty good.



"So I've been married about 18.5 years and going through a divorce," said Betty Hall. "So it's about me. I'm doing me and doing stuff I want to do."



We asked Hall how it's going, and she said after finishing a cruise with her girlfriends, excellent.



The fitness social network 'Strava' looked at the activity logs of more than 800-million users. They say data shows resolutions usually fizzle by the 19th, also known as 'Quitters Day.'



"After awhile the newness wears off," said Joe Schultz.



"For me, I wake up every day and it's a new year for myself," said Alin Toews.

OTHER NEWS: Orleans DA urges Beckham to turn himself in so 'silly' issue can be disposed of

OTHER NEWS: Bad Boys 4, National Treasure 3 both in works, reports say

OTHER NEWS: Christ the King School to close doors for good

Whether it's spending time with friends, traveling more, or drinking less, those who make resolutions are typically doing it for the right reasons. It's just sometimes it doesn't work out.



"I think sometimes people look at going into the new year as starting fresh," said Hall. "It's a way to re-invent ourselves."



So maybe you last one hour, a day, or maybe a month, that's okay, because whether you succeed or not there's always next year.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.