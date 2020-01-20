BATON ROUGE, La. — A decades-old time capsule buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol building by former Gov. Huey Long has been uncovered.

The state Senate says Long and architect Leon Weiss concealed a copper box behind the cornerstone in the northwest corner of the Capitol building in 1931. The box was found during research for rehabilitation of the nearly 90-year-old historic landmark.

The building's current architects say planned construction would make accessing the capsule in the future impossible, so Senate officials decided to extract the time capsule.

But the Senate says the box will remain sealed for now — until it is analyzed and a plan is decided for where and how to display the time capsule and its contents.

“This time capsule is another reminder of this building’s rich, interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. “I am honored to be part of its discovery, and I look forward to what its contents will reveal.”

